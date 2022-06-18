Dalton Cyr Releases New Single, “Dying To Love You”

Multi-instrumentalist Dalton Cyr’s most recent single, “Dying To Love You,” dives into an all too familiar love story. Cyr draws in listeners by pouring his heart into the genuine lyrics, backed by a guitar-heavy pop melody. “Dying To Love You” is now available to stream on digital music platforms worldwide.

Dalton Cyr has dedicated his life to performance arts since the age of 12 when he first began touring. This experienced background in the industry shines through in his vocal performance, where his falsetto takes center stage, highlighting the delicate love story of “Dying To Love You.” Cyr’s vocals aren’t the only impressive sound on this track, as a short bridge boasts his talent on the guitar as well. The young singer-songwriter may come off as a hopeless romantic in his latest single, but the love story presented is far from perfect. “I wrote this song to capture the helpless feeling of being trapped in a hot and cold relationship,” explains Cyr. “The toxicity of emotional high highs and low lows takes a toll on the psyche, hence the title, ‘Dying To Love You.'” The lyrics surround a yearning for love, but not without recognizing the difficulties of a relationship. Cyr’s raw vocals help to paint an intimate look into the song’s romantic narrative. While Cyr is the lead creative mind on “Dying To Love You,” other instrumentalists are seen with Sean Hurley on bass, Victor Indrizzo on drums, and Roger Manning playing the keyboard. The single was produced, mixed, and mastered by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz).

21-year-old Florida native Dalton Cyr is a high-energy performer who captivates audiences with powerful vocals and lively guitar riffs. This clean, string-dominated sound draws inspiration from artists such as John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and Jack Johnson. As an actor with credits in Pretty Little Liars and A History of Radness, Cyr feels more than comfortable onstage. He has performed live on multiple tours in front of audiences as large as 50,000, opening for artists such as Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat.

“Dying To Love You” is the latest emotionally-driven single from the multi-talented Dalton Cyr. A music video for the song will be released on June 21st. “Dying To Love You” is now streaming on all digital platforms. To stay up to date with the latest work from Dalton Cyr, follow him on Instagram @DaltonCyr or visit DaltonCyr.com.