Dalton Cyr Releases Emotive New Single, “Happy”

Singer-songwriter Dalton Cyr has released his latest single, “Happy,” a powerful track highlighting the remorseful feeling of moving on. Cyr brings to light the difficulties of trying to find peace after a lost relationship, especially when the one you love seems to be doing just fine. “Happy” is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms worldwide.

Off the heels of his single “Dying To Love You,” Dalton Cyr once again showcases his storytelling abilities in his latest offering, “Happy,” a track defined by sentimental melodies and lyrics that pull at the heartstrings. The longing for love and happiness demonstrates the scrutinizing trials and tribulations of a breakup, which is an all too real feeling many empathize with. “I wrote this track to capture that sinking feeling of playing the ‘what if’ game after a relationship ends,” Cyr explains. “Sometimes it can kill you to see an ex happy — not that you want them to suffer, but that you couldn’t give that happiness to them.” The pool of feelings at the end of a relationship can be confusing and hard to process, and Cyr explores this heartache head-on. “Happy” was co-written by Sophie Rose and produced, mixed, and mastered by Mikal Blue, who has previously worked with OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz, and Five For Fighting.

At 22 years old, Dalton Cyr has opened for many big names in the industry, including Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat. While his music is inspired by the likes of Ed Sheeran and John Mayer, Cyr is authentically himself. Besides his impressive touring experience, he has also been featured in the television series Pretty Little Liars and was part of the songwriting team for Baywatch TV and Baywatch Hawaii, in addition to having two songs featured in the film Time Toys. Most recently, his music has been championed by American Songwriter, Music Connection Magazine, XS Noize, Divine Magazine, and more.

“Happy” is full of raw emotions and sensibility within a broken heart. The single is now available to stream worldwide on all digital platforms. You can also stay up to date with Cyr by following his Instagram @DaltonCyr and visiting his website DaltonCyr.com.