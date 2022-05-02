Dallas Wayne’s New Album ‘Coldwater, Tennessee’ Available Now

Country music singer/songwriter and SiriusXM’s legendary personality Dallas Wayne delights fans with the release of his new album ‘Coldwater, Tennessee’ through BFD/Audium Nashville. Dallas puts his heart into each song on the album, singing about everything from fast-paced life as a musician to love and heartbreak. Included on the album are recent releases “I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)” and “He Even Brought Her Flowers,” along with some of the most popular tunes from his songwriting catalog, including “Rock Bottom, Population 1,” “If These Walls Could Cry,” and more. Each track from “Coldwater, Tennessee” has been exclusively premiered by various outlets and the album is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

“In creating my latest album ‘Coldwater, Tennessee’ it was such an honor to work with producer Buddy Cannon and the great pickers and singers who helped bring the songs to life. I’m very proud of this new record and grateful to the premiere partners who are helping us share our music with country fans everywhere,” shares Dallas Wayne. “We have received such a wonderful response to the first two singles, ‘I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)’ and ‘He Even Brought Her Flowers.’ I can’t wait for folks to hear the rest of these songs — they are all my favorites from my songwriting catalog.”

Dallas Wayne can also be heard on-air as host of SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse, channel 59, and Outlaw Country, channel 60. He recently released his current single, “He Even Brought Her Flowers,” featuring Bill Anderson. The tune, written by Dallas, Anderson, and Buddy Cannon, tells the story of a woman reminiscing on the fond memories of a love that no longer exists, including all the small details that meant the most to her. Both Dallas’ and Anderson’s voices stand out in this ballad, delivering a sad yet relatable narrative of the uncertainty that comes with heartache. “He Even Brought Her Flowers’ was premiered by Wide Open Country.

Coldwater, Tennessee Track Listings and Premieres:

“I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)”: Premiered by Cowboys & Indians

“I’m Back And Lonelier Than Ever”: Premiered by The Hollywood Times

“Coldwater, Tennessee”: Premiered by Nashville.com

“He Even Brought Her Flowers” (With Bill Anderson): Premiered by Wide Open Country

“Rock Bottom, Population 1”: Premiered by Americana Highways

“Under The Overpass”: Premiered by The Country Note

“Something Inside”: Premiered by The Music Universe

“That Should Be Me And You”: Premiered by Nashville Music Guide

“If These Walls Could Cry”: Premiered by Center Stage Magazine

“I’m Your Biggest Fan”: Premiered by The Hollywood Times

Country Rebel media and lifestyle outlet is premiering four special performance videos by Dallas Wayne, videotaped at the Country Rebel ranch in Ashland City, Tennessee. The first video features Wayne performing “I’m Your Biggest Fan,” and will be followed by “Coldwater, Tennessee,” “I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back),” and “He Even Bought Her Flowers.”

To watch Dallas Wayne perform “I’m Your Biggest Fan” on Country Rebel, visit HERE (Facebook preview) and HERE (full YouTube performance).

Show dates and times are as follows:

Wed 4/20 at 12:30 PM CT – “I’m Your Biggest Fan”

Wed 5/4 at 4 PM CT – “Coldwater, Tennessee”

Thurs 5/12 at 11:30 AM CT – “I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)”

Fri 5/20 at 4 PM CT – “He Even Bought Her Flowers”

About Dallas Wayne:

Dallas Wayne is a singer, songwriter, radio DJ, voice-over artist, actor, and music producer. He began performing professionally while in school before moving to Nashville, and performed throughout North America and Europe, releasing 13 albums of his own and performing on various compilation and band recordings, such as the honky-tonk supergroups Heybale! and the TwangBangers, as well as a Grammy-nominated bluegrass album. Dallas has been on the air with Sirius XM for 17 years. Currently, he hosts Willie’s Roadhouse on weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon Eastern on SiriusXM’s Channel 59, and can also be heard Tuesday through Friday in Outlaw Country on Channel 60 from 10 a.m. to noon Eastern. He has many awards under his belt including 2020 Academy of Western Artists’ Pure Country Group of the Year, the 2018 CMA of Texas Choice Award, an inductee in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, and more. Dallas’ most recent single, “I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back),” is a fast-driven, country tune off his latest album, Coldwater, Tennessee to be released in April 2022.

Bob Frank Distribution (BFD) was formed in 2012 as a boutique independent music distributor with a global sub-distribution arrangement with The Orchard. BFD currently represents over fifty labels and artists with thousands of masters including earMUSIC, Charly, Absolute, Righteous Babe, Astor Place Recordings, Once Upon A Time, Node Records, Cleveland International Records, Peak Records, Woodward Avenue Records, The Atlantic Screen Group (Filmtrax), REMT, Bad Dog/PRA Records, UFO, as well as artist-owned labels and catalogs including Charlie Daniels’ Blue Hat Records, Crystal Gayle, Dale Watson, Dave Davies, Anthony Gomes, Mark Collie, Darryl Worley, Lee Roy Parnell, Trini Lopez, and many others. Visit bobfrankent.com for more information.