DADDY-O and DNA: Two of Rap and Hip Hop’s Golden Era Pioneers are Joining Forces on Radio

Two of Rap and Hip Hop’s Golden Era Pioneers are Joining Forces on Radio with special Guest the legendary Chuck D of Public Enemy.

Legendary Rap Artist Daddy-O of Stetsasonic will be Hosting “True School Talk,” on his New Radio Show and Podcast on www.DNAradio.net “The #1 Internet Radio Station in the World.”

DNAradio.net, was Founded and Created by Legendary Radio and Music Biz Executive DNA, of the World Famous “DNA-Hank Love Radio Show”, (formerly on WNWK/WHBI).

It is also where DNA founded DNA International Records, distributed by (Elektra Records/Warner Music Group), where he discovered Artists such as: Super Lover Cee and Casanova Rud, Joeski Love, Kool Keith and Ultra Magnetic MC’s, Poetic of (GraveDiggaz), Black Moon and DJ Kev-E-Kev (Formerly on WBLS), just to name a few of DNA’s career-long accomplishments.

Daddy-O’s Show “True School Talk” premieres on Friday June 29, 2018 at 7:30pm (US, ET). It will be air worldwide every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm (US, ET). The show repeats each night at 12:00am/midnight (US, ET). Our 24-7 Podcast via Mixcloud is readily available for archived shows on www.DNAradio.net

Daddy-O, Co-Producer and Host of “True School Talk” will be holding court, interviewing and having “Real Inside, Music Industry Talk” and candid conversations with Top Rap and Hip-Hop Legends in the game, such as Artists and Executives.

The first Super Star interview/conversation will be with the Iconic Chuck D of Public Enemy. The new radio show and podcast will be streaming on www.DNAradio.net

DNAradio.net, is a Free, worldwide, 24-7 Internet Radio Station, streaming a variety of Live shows online.

Our daily curated playlist is an illustrious mix of Classic Pioneers, Today’s Top Stars, Unsigned and Underground Artists.

DNAradio.net Musical Playlist consists of 70% Rap/Hip-Hop, 25% R&B, and 5% Pop.

Our weekly programing also includes diverse and thought provoking Talk shows.

Additionally, Sunday is dedicated to Gospel Music with Live Programs and Ministries.