D.C. w/PBX & Reba McEntire “Delrick Dvon Campbell”: Top40 Radio Download Available

D’von “D.C.” Campbell, raised in Walton County, FL, demonstrates his extraordinary talent in writing and his artistry of rap. His new & upcoming hit single “Survivor (feat. PBX & Reba McEntire)” is making a statement for this year. His unique lyrics tell a story of how most people survived this pandemic from last year. It is clearly an “Inspirational Song” like none other!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: D.C. w/PBX & Reba McEntire

Song Title: Survivor

Publishing: Delrick Dvon Campbell

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: PBX Music

Publishing Affiliation 2: SESAC

Album Title: Survivor

Record Label: Platinum Level Production