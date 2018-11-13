CZARINA Releases Transformative LP Painted Holograms

Synthwave rocker C Z A R I N A has released her highly anticipated LP Painted Holograms. Overcoming heartbreak and embracing self-discovery, C Z A R I N A (aka Vero Faye) channels her trials into a carefully crafted set of songs that depict the turmoil and reward one goes through in search of themselves. Painted Holograms is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

Drawing inspiration from 80s tech noir film composers such as Vangelis and Clint Mansell, C Z A R I N A embraces electronic instruments and pushes creative boundaries. “I really think synths are shaping the future of music, creating new sounds and dynamics through technology,” says CZARINA. Painted Holograms tells a story of rebirth through songs that fuse sonic lead guitars with hypnotic vocals. Diving into her natural rockstar persona, the album includes songs such as “Silence and Surrender” and features heavy synth adaptations, groovy guitar riffs and vocals reminiscent of the great Annie Lennox.

All songs on Painted Holograms were written, composed, produced, arranged and performed by C Z A R I N A. Joe Peretore provided additional arrangements, composition and production on tracks such as “Gravity”, “Burn” and “Parallel Lines.” Leaving her final touches on all tracks, C Z A R I N A meticulously formulated a bundle of songs that illustrate exhilaration through the emotionally charged lyrics and guitar-led singles that tread the line of traditional rock and innovative new wave synth pop; “Hourglass” opens with a somber synth note and later crescendos into a furry of drums mirroring the desperate tone C Z A R I N A’s voice carries.

Following the decision to put her world famous footwear and accessory company (IVY KIRZHNER NEW YORK) on hiatus, Faye decided to revert to her childhood love of music. Faye took inspiration from the rockstars of the fashion industry such as Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Saint Laurent and funneled that into bringing C Z A R I N A to life. The result was magic, personifying the world through the eyes of someone who has risen from the ashes of a phoenix. C Z A R I N A represents rebounding after difficult falls, but always embracing and accepting change.

Painted Holograms is available now on digital music platforms worldwide. Keep up with C Z A R I N A atCzarinaOfficial.com and Instagram @Czarinaofficial.