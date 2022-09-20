Cynthia Renee “Working on a Hangover” – Radio Download Available Now

California native, Cynthia Renee, is a fierce, hardworking mother of two making her break into the country music genre. Influenced by the styles of Olivia Newton-John and Carrie Underwood, Renee adds her own twang to the standard country sound with a bit of ballads in her music. Her songwriting is based upon the love of her family and first hand experiences throughout her life.

In Cynthia Renee’s latest single, “Working On A Hangover” she sings a familiar story about finally being through the long week: “But I’m all worn out and I need a break. Tonight there’s just one change I wanna make”. This fun and upbeat country song is sure to make you lift up your drink and start “Working On A Hangover”.

Artist Name: Cynthia Renee

Song Title: Working On A Hangover

Album Title: Working On A Hangover

