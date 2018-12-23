CWEZY disrupts the Kenyan music industry after releasing her debut single titled ‘ That I Know’

The Singer-songwriter and Producer from Kenya finally released her first single after years of anticipation from fans. According to Cwezy, “‘That I know’ is a mid-tempo, hip-hop-influenced song about self-consciousness”. Lyrically, the song discusses the situation of being surrounded by fake people, temptations, and putting priorities towards the road to success.

The song will soon be available on major digital platforms for downloads. Cwezy’s unique style stood out in a competition scouting the top 100 best in Africa. Probably the next breakthrough artist to look out for!