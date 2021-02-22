Cutmore Entertainment Releases Catie Waters “Crazy” To Smooth Jazz Radio: Download Now

Hailing from Fayetteville, Arkansas, multi-hyphenate singer-songwriter, Catie Waters, is fulfilling her dreams in Los Angeles with the support of her loving family and no plan B. She knows that the road to success is perseverance.

She also knows that preparation is key. When she was a little girl, she fell in love with books and music. She’s read hundreds of books and used to drag her parents to take her to singing lessons. Her parents knew that there was something special about her they didn’t have to encourage her to pursue her dreams since she was unwaveringly determined. She’s been growing musically, mentality, and spiritually creating magic ever since.

Before moving to California, she lived in Dallas, Texas. There she immersed herself in Jazz, Blues, Soul, and R&B music. Prior to that, she was mostly exposed to gospel music. All those sounds shaped her unique style of writing, singing, and performing. She’s been performing since she was seven years old.

Truly an “old soul” who possesses a remarkable awareness of herself and the world around her, the 22-year-old singer released her debut album the critically acclaimed, hip-hop/jazz inflected, Stone Child when she was just 16. She’s now ready to release her sophomore album, Colors a mature collection of songs that show a mastery of her craft. Throughout all of the emotional terrain she explores in its 10 tracks, she faces painful obstacles and ultimately powers through with hope and encouragement for herself and others. In her world, pain and struggle is temporary, and love and hope override and endure. From the wistful, heartbreaking reflections of “California Stars” and the edgy takedown “Crazy” to the calming hope of “Sanctuary” and tender encouragement of “Sunsets,” Catie shares her truth with honesty and intimacy, making her listeners part of the multi-faceted experience. Other highlights include the funk and blues driven, vibrantly optimistic “Get Me Golden” and the high energy, gospel infused “Mountain Sound,” a spirited ode to her church upbringing in the Ozarks region of Arkansas.

The key producers helping bring Catie’s musical vision for Colors to life is Michael Broening, a Grammy winner renowned for his work with Al Jarreau and George Benson. In addition to the Broening-helmed tracks, Catie also works with Ben Bohorquez and two-time Grammy winner Caleb McCampbell (on “Feelin’ Alright,” “Sanctuary” and “Wicked”) and ten-time Grammy winner Philip Lassiter, Prince’s former trumpet player, on “Get Me Golden.” Keyboardist and Trippin N’ Rhythm labelmate Nicholas Cole is featured playing the Hammond B-3 on “Mountain Sound.”

Her band consists of well-traveled veteran side people for Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Snarky Puppy, Marcus Miller, Stanley Clarke, and Tamela Mann. Catie has performed at festivals and venues all over the world from the Dallas Sol Jazz Festival to the Catalina Island Jazz Trax Festival and the Dubai Jazz Festivaland been featured in Latin Heat Entertainment, Indiewire, WINN, Music Connection, Upliftt, and other publications.

Music has given her a platform for activism and a wide range of philanthropic activities. In addition to mentoring young girls and advocating for animal adoptions, she would like to develop a music program specifically designed for inner city youth and a sanctuary for mistreated and abandoned animals.

While music is her first love, Catie is also a trained actress with several IMDB credits, including short films. She has studied comedy and improv at The Groundlings Theatre and School and Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, as well as studied at the Speiser-Sturges Acting school.

Make sure you follow Catie Waters’ trajectory. She is just getting started especially with the release of her new album, Colors. It will soon be available for purchase on all platforms.

