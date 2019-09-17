CURTIS STARTS CONVERSATIONS ON THE RULES OF LOVE

CURTIS has returned to the R&B arena with the release of his latest single, “Rules Of Loving You” from his upcoming album.

The new single arrives on the heels of a busy promotional effort from CURTIS’ last release of “Me & My Heart,” a mid-tempo Pop laced track inspired by CURTIS’ bout with depression. That single along with its accompanying video came in collaboration with CURTIS teaming up with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

Now with “Rules Of Loving You,” CURTIS takes it back to love. He describes this song as part two of a previous single, “Feeling You Feeling Me.” With that song, a connection formed between two individuals. “Rules Of Loving You” sees an established relationship, but the goal is to please each other by performing the rules that sustains and maintains the love within the relationship.

“Rules Of Loving You” was written by CURTIS and produced by long-time collaborator, Malek. CURTIS hopes his new single and video promotes positive conversations between lovers and provides a little warmth through the upcoming cooler months.

This Friday, September 20th will be the release of “Rules Of Loving You” on all digital music platforms. The official music video has a world premiere date of Thursday, September 26th.

