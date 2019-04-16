CURTIS FOLLOWS HEART AND TEAMS WITH AFSP THROUGH NEW MUSIC

Riding on the heels of a previous single while in the midst of writing and recording his next album, CURTIS releases a brand new single “Me & My Heart.” The song comes packaged with an official music video as well as a lyric video. Promotion kicked off last weekend during an exclusive release party held in St. Louis where attendees received a first listen and glimpse of the new work.

Inspiration behind “Me & My Heart” comes from CURTIS’ own personal struggle with a recent bout of depression as well as witnessing a post-suicide incident near his home. As a form of therapy, CURTIS created the mid-tempo pop song in hopes to inspire and encourage others who may be struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. In addition, CURTIS has joined forces with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention by forming a team to bring awareness to the community and raise funds. He is committed to participate in their upcoming “Out of the Darkness” walk in September and plans to donate portions of the proceeds of his new single to the organization.

CURTIS is a St. Louis R&B/Pop artist who has already released two albums, two books of poetry, and is currently in the studio working on new music. “Me & My Heart” preceded by “Feeling You Feeling Me” are both expected to appear on the upcoming work-in-progress.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is the nation’s largest non-profit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. For information on how to contribute and support the organization alongside CURTIS, visit his official web site www.curusm.com.

“Me & My Heart” sees its worldwide digital release on Friday, April 19th.