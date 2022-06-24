“Curtain” Showcases Honey Cellar’s Collaborative Creativity Ahead of New Album

Chicago folk-rock group Honey Cellar returns with their new single “Curtain” on June 3rd – a slow, but hopeful track on the experience of losing a long-time love. In the typical attraction of a rose-colored glass, this song follows the narrator as she time-travels through the good and bad memories, disguising raw emotion behind the veil of theatrical metaphors, all to contemplate one question: was it meant to be? “Each relationship is a new adventure, a new night on a new stage, performing with someone you are so enthralled with that it paints your dreams,” says lead vocalist and bassist, Catherine Krol. “When it’s over, maybe as a coping mechanism, you begin to fade out the harsh realities of the struggles you overcame together and focus on the good moments. Regret is a byproduct, but it’s natural. By naming these fears, writing this song helped me accept that as a part of the grieving process and learn to move on.”

“Curtain” showcases Honey Cellar’s exquisite talent of collaboration and musicality as the concept of the song was introduced from Krol as a coping mechanism, but the group’s collaborative efforts molded the final product into what is heard today. Band members Danny Connolly (guitar, vocals) and Lucy Holden (violin, mandolin, vocals) leaned on their theatre experience, sifting through popular lines from their favorite stage shows to help build the story. Tariq Shihadah (guitar) wove his own way through the song, writing a countermelody with his lead guitar, while Holden leveraged both mandolin and violin at intentional moments of the song to either support a build or add coloration in the bridge. Joey Buttlar (drums, percussion). brought his own flavor to the mix as the group experimented with the arrangement of the bridge to transition into a completely new feel, using that breath to simulate an intermission.