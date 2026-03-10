Cursing Expresses Duality, Change, and Restless Introspection on New EP Chiral

Chiral, Cursings new EP, marks a defining moment for the band. The rising alt-rock group is known for their atmospheric edge and lyricism, and ability to blend heaviness and vulnerability. Their new record is the result of a deliberate, patient, creative process, a process that has pushed the band’s instrumentation, songwriting, and sense of identity into a new era. Recorded entirely in a friend’s garage-turned-studio, Chiral carries the raw fingerprints of the band’s DIY roots while introducing a more expansive, intentional sonic palette. The EP is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Rooted in themes of change, inner tension, and emotion, Chiral explores the moments when two versions of yourself coexist, the person you were and the one you’re becoming. Created through a largely DIY process, the EP blends cinematic textures, post-punk urgency, and melodic alt-rock hooks, expanding beyond the band’s earlier, more electronic-leaning sound. Tracks like “What Is Done,” with its nostalgic, Killers-esque guitar riffs, and “In Effect” and “High Road,” both driven by sharp, Arctic Monkeys-style motifs, showcase the band’s evolving edge. Meanwhile, “City Limits” offers a melancholic reflection on outgrowing your surroundings, and “Put It Down” delivers a tense, introspective take on avoidance and self-confrontation, capturing the emotional momentum of personal and creative transition. The title track, “Chiral,” ties these themes together with an irresistible dance beat and hard-hitting lyrics, reinforcing the push-and-pull of identity in flux. Live drums, layered guitars, and imperfect, organic performances give the project a raw volatility that feels both elevated and intimately handcrafted.

For Cursing, Chiral marks a turning point in their artistic career, an evolution grounded in instinct, collaboration, and embracing imperfection. The band’s commitment to capturing a sound that feels uniquely their own, from late-night experimentation to recording takes that prioritized emotion over polish, mirrors the EP’s core themes of change in real time. The result is a body of work that reflects the rawness of their live shows and highlights a more human, immediate version of who they are becoming as artists.

Los Angeles-based cousin duo Max Biebucyk and Skyler Leon have carved out a distinct space in the city’s alternative scene, blending influences from Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Cage the Elephant into a modern, dynamic strain of indie rock. Their 2023 EP MUX introduced a haunting, nostalgic atmosphere that fused Midwestern chill with sun-drenched guitar work, while the 2024 project pushover expanded that palette with the whirring intensity of “Faction,” the muted calm of “Westfield,” and the crisp, uptempo energy of “Chew.” Known for pairing analog textures with staticky guitars and punchy percussion, the duo has supported acts such as Dexter and the Moonrocks, daste., and Point North, proving their versatility across today’s rock landscape. Recent performances at the Troubadour and the release of 2025 singles “In Effect,” “Put It Down,” and “City Limits” have set the tone for their EP Chiral, a collection defined by buzzing indie-rock fuzz and the evolving signature sound that’s rapidly becoming their calling card.

With Chiral, Cursing enters their most defined era yet, one shaped by duality, self-discovery, and the intimate electricity of creating music in the spaces where life actually happens. Chiral is now available to stream worldwide. Fans can follow the band’s next moves on Instagram @cursingofficial.