Cumulus VP Charlie Cook Receives ACM Service Award

Country radio executive Charlie Cook, who is VP, Country, for Cumulus Media, was honored by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) with the ACM Service Award. Cook was presented with the award by former ACM Award winner Chris Janson at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors, dubbed the “Country Music industry’s favorite night” and honoring some of the top talent in Country Music.

The star-studded awards show was held on Wednesday, August 23rd at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and was nationally televised on FOX on Monday, September 18. The 16th Annual ACM Honors program is now available on demand on Hulu.

In addition to his role as VP, Country, for Cumulus Media, Cook is Programming Operations Manager for Cumulus’ five-station cluster in Nashville and Program Director for WSM-FM and WKDF-FM. He is the former Chairman, President and Radio Committee Chair of the Academy of Country Music’s Board of Directors and continues to serve as the longest-serving ACM Board Member in ACM history. Cook was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2011.

Cook began his Country radio career in 1972 at WSDS in Ypsilanti, MI. In the ’70s, Cook spent time at KLAK in Denver, Wheeling’s WWVA and WHN in New York. He was named “DJ of the Year” by Billboard in 1977. In 1980, he joined KHJ in Los Angeles, flipping the station to Country. Cook then went to KLAC before joining McVay Media in 1983 as SVP of Country Programming, where he consulted more than 40 Country stations over the next 12 years. In 1996, Cook joined Cumulus Media’s Westwood One as VP Programming/Formats, and in 2006 he joined Cumulus as VP Programming for the company’s 67 Country stations.