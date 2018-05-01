Cumulus Media Restructuring Plan Confirmed by Court

Cumulus Media has announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has confirmed the company’s Plan of Reorganization. The company expects to emerge from Chapter 11 before the end of the quarter, after the conditions to the Plan are satisfied. Following the completion of the restructuring process, Cumulus’ debt will have been reduced by more than $1 billion, and the company will have greater financial flexibility with which to support what it calls an “ongoing business transformation.”

Cumulus Media President/CEO Mary Berner said, “The Court’s approval of our Plan allows us to complete the balance sheet restructuring that is critical to the success of our turnaround strategy. With a firmer financial foundation in place, we look forward to continuing to implement the business initiatives that have already taken this Company so far.”

Berner continued, “The financial and operational progress we have already experienced are a testament to the tenacity and commitment of the entire Cumulus team. We also greatly appreciate the ongoing support of our advertisers, vendors and affiliates as we continue to provide high-quality programming to our millions of listeners across the country.”

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal counsel. PJT Partners, Inc. is acting as financial advisor. Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor to Cumulus.