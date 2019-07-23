Cumulus Media Promotes Leslie Whittle To VP/Hot AC Formats

CUMULUS MEDIA has upped veteran programming pro LESLIE WHITTLE to VP/Hot AC Formats. She continues in her role as PD for Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON. WHITTLE started her radio career at Top 40 KHFI/AUSTIN, TX, where she ultimately became PD. She joined KRBE in 2000 as APD and was named PD for the station in 2006.

EVP/Content and Audience BRIAN PHILIPS said, “With great strategy and spirit, LESLIE has built a CUMULUS Top 40 powerhouse in HOUSTON. She understands all nuances of contemporary music radio, and we are fortunate to enlist her as VP of our Hot AC formats. Her name has hit every list of the ‘Best PDs in America,’ and we are glad to spread LESLIE’s brainpower and influence through our important Hot AC stations.”

WHITTLE said, “I’m honored to have this opportunity and look forward to working with these amazing programmers and their teams, along with the talented people at WESTWOOD ONE. A huge ‘thank you’ to BRIAN PHILIPS for believing I have what it takes to succeed in this new role, and to MIKE MCVAY for his guidance over the years. Also, a big high five to our team here at KRBE led by ALEX CADELAGO and DAN BENNETT for allowing me to take on these additional duties as we continue to do great things in HOUSTON!”