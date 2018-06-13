Cumulus Media/Pensacola, FL Names Greg Tillotson OM/PD

CUMULUS MEDIA has appointed GREG TILLOTSON OM for its PENSACOLA, FL, cluster that includes AC WMEZ (TODAY’S SOFT ROCK 94.1), Classic Hits WJTQ (JET 100.7), News/Talk WCOA-A, Country WXBM-F (102.7 NASH FM), and Urban AC WRRX (MAGIC 106). He will also serve as PD for WMEZ, WJTQ and WCOA-A. Most recently, TILLOTSON was Brand Manager/OM/PD for MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS/SPOKANE, WA.

“We are thrilled to have GREG TILLOTSON joining the programming team of CUMULUS RADIO GROUP/PENSACOLA as our OM/PD,” CUMULUS MEDIA/PENSACOLA VP/Market Manager JACKIE RINKER said. “GREG’s track record of success and his drive and expertise will perfectly serve the needs of our market.”

“I am excited to start a new adventure in PENSACOLA,” TILLOTSON said. “I want to thank JACKIE RINKER and DOUG HAMAND for giving me the opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”