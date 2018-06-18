Cumulus Media Launches ‘Nash Next 2018’

CUMULUS MEDIA will kick off its fourth annual “NASH NEXT” competition today (6/18), giving local Country artists the ability to win a major label record deal and national airplay. The Country music competition for new artists was originally launched in 2015 and has since crowned 2015 winners BREAKING SOUTHWEST, 2016 winner TODD O’NEILL, and 2017 champions RADIO ROMANCE.

The “NASH NEXT 2018” competition will run for five months and was announced by BMLG RECORDS’ FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE (FGL). “There are so many ways to reach your goals in the music business,” said FGL. “We found a way that worked for us, but that’s not the only way — ‘NASH NEXT’ from our friends at CUMULUS MEDIA is an incredible way to get noticed and reach a whole new audience with radio airplay. That’s a big deal, y’all. So, work hard, stay true to yourself and your music, and good things will happen! Good luck!”