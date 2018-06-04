Cumulus Media/Eugene, OR Names Kathy Smith VP/Market Manager

CUMULUS MEDIA has appointed KATHY SMITH as VP/Market Manager for its six-station cluster in EUGENE, OR. Previously she was GSM for ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND, OR.

“We are very pleased to have KATHY leading our team in EUGENE,” CUMULUS MEDIA EVP BOB WALKER said. “Her deep experience and true passion for the PACIFIC NORTHWEST region make her an incredible asset to our six great stations and the community they serve.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the stellar CUMULUS/EUGENE team,” SMITH said. “EUGENE is a vibrant community like no other. I am excited to return to the market to support the team, help grow clients’ business and serve the community through CUMULUS’ six local stations, their digital assets and market events. I’m truly inspired by the leadership at CUMULUS MEDIA and am fortunate to work with MARY BERNER, BOB WALKER and DON MORIN and thank them for the opportunity.”

The CUMULUS EUGENE stations include News-Talk KUGN-A-K275AA, Sports KUJZ (SPORTS RADIO 95.3), Hot AC KEHK (STAR 102.3), Rock KZEL, Alternative KNRQ-K253CF (103.7 NRQ), and AC KSCR-A-K251BN.