Cumulus Media/Erie, PA Names Chuck Poet VP/Market Manager

CUMULUS MEDIA/ERIE, PA has appointed CHUCK POET as VP/Market Manager for its five-station cluster, which includes Country WXTA (NASH FM 97.9); AC WXKC (CLASSY 100); Classic Hip-Hop WXKC-H2-W282BR (104.3 THE VIBE); Sports WRIE-A-W242CU (CBS SPORTS RADIO 96.3); and Classic Rock WQHZ (Z102.3). Previously, POET served Sales Manager at RESULTS RADIO/PARKERSBURG, WV.

CUMULUS MEDIA/PENNSYLVANIA Regional VP RON GIOVANNIELLO said, “We are excited to have CHUCK join our CUMULUS/ERIE team. CHUCK’s talent, skills, and experience make him a great asset to CUMULUS and will drive our continued success in ERIE.” Added POET, “I am looking forward to continuing CUMULUS’ heritage of service to the ERIE community. I am fired up to work with the CUMULUS/ERIE team, our ERIE stations, and all the other assets CUMULUS brings to the table for our listeners and business partners. Exciting things are happening at CUMULUS, and I’m thrilled to be joining CEO MARY BERNER, EVP BOB WALKER, and RVP RON GIOVANNIELLO.”