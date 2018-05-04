Cumulus/Buffalo Names Jim Riley as VP/Market Manager

Cumulus Media appoints Jim Riley as VP/Market Manager for the company’s cluster 4-station cluster in Buffalo. This marks a return to the market for Riley, who was General Sales Manager for the local group there prior to his promotion to VP/Market Manager for Cumulus in Erie, PA, in 2005. Riley started his career in Harrisburg, PA and has led sales organizations in Rochester NY, Fayetteville NC, Buffalo and Washington DC.

Executive VP Bob Walker said, “Jim is a passionate broadcaster with a proven track record of success leading sales organizations and most recently leading our team in Erie as Market Manager the last 12 years. We are excited to welcome Jim back to our cluster in Buffalo and to a community where Jim was eager to return.”

Riley added. “There is a tremendous heritage in this city and with these stations, and I am extremely proud to be returning to this team and this town. Thanks to Mary Berner, Bob Walker and the Cumulus team in Erie for giving me this opportunity.”