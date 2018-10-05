CULTURE COLLiDE PREMIERES MATT COSTA’S “THE ROAD TO SANTA ROSA FANGS” VIDEO FROM SANTA ROSA FANGS NOVELLA EDITION

The special Novella Edition of Southern California-based singer/songwriter Matt Costa’s critically acclaimed new album Santa Rosa Fangs—including an expanded track list, new narration and interstitial tracks—is out tomorrow via Dangerbird Records. Pre-order the Novella Edition at http://smarturl.it/MattCostaNovella.

In celebration of the feature-laden reissue, Culture COLLiDE is premiering the video for “The Road to Santa Rosa Fangs”—featuring never-before-heard intro/narrative tracks—at http://bit.ly/2RmHW2W. Share/embed the track at https://youtu.be/rR0JT2h7Qwk.

Costa is set to tour North America with indie pop duo Tennis beginning October 4 at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe; tickets are available at http://mattcosta.com/tour, see below for a complete list of dates.

Santa Rosa Fangs—out now on Dangerbird Records and available for purchase/streaming at http://radi.al/SantaRosaFangs—continues to receive extensive critical praise:

“[Costa] distills half a century of predecessors into a potent pop pastiche…Santa Rosa Fangs is filled with fetching melodies. There are also hooks galore, from the choir of Costas singing on the piano-pounding title cut to the repetition of the protagonist’s name in ‘Sharon.’ Even the tambourines are catchy.”

“Santa Rosa Fangs [is]… one of the most ambitious projects Costa has taken on.”

“There’s sheer exuberance radiating through many of these songs—an unfettered enthusiasm that makes nearly every number a sudden standout…Costa has found his own voice and all the additives needed to set him up for stardom.”

“Costa [has a] knack for writing timeless, accessible pop/rock songs with enough of a bent to keep music snobs from getting their torn-and-tattered T.Rex T-shirts in a bunch.”

“This marks [Costa’s] first album in five years and could very well be the one to bring him the love and attention he so richly deserves after years of honing his craft.”

“Concepts and themes aside, Santa Rosa Fangs is a sumptuous sounding album.”

“Costa’s knack for composing layers of soft psychedelic sounds stapled together with songwriting reflective of his big heart is as evident as it ever has been.”

Rather than setting out to create a specific narrative for the new record, Costa began noticing a theme in the new songs as he wrote them: an unconscious embodiment of the surroundings in which he himself had grown up.

“I’ve interwoven my own stories into a fictional idea of what Santa Rosa Fangs is, from my own time spent living in Northern and Southern California and years driving up and down the coast, seeing the landscape and where life can pull you within one state,” Costa explains. “It’s the characters’ story and my story, too, contemporary but still tortured by the past. It’s a window into a time period but spoken as if it’s the present. The beauty of love and loss doesn’t have a date on it; it’s timeless.”

Produced by Peter Matthew Bauer (The Walkmen) and Nick Stumpf (French Kicks), Santa Rosa Fangs follows Costa’s 2013 self-titled effort, which was hailed by MTV News as “a full-blown orchestral-pop affair, with strings and horns urging the songs to grand heights and dramatic dynamic shifts,” while American Songwriter included it in their Top 50 Albums of 2013, noting that “everything is meticulously arranged, often with strings, horns and layered backing singing. They effortlessly capture a sweet, innocent, truly captivating folk pop whimsy that never seems forced, pretentious or outdated, even with its obvious reverence for an earlier time.”

In the early 2000s Costa was on his way to becoming a professional skateboarder when he was derailed by a serious injury. He changed his focus to his songwriting and an early demo found its way to No Doubt’s Tom Dumont, who ultimately produced Costa’s early recordings. In the time since Costa’s last full-length record he has kept busy by soundtracking the award-winning documentary Orange Sunshine and independently releasing a series of EPs.