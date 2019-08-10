CRYSTAL GAYLE RELEASES “RIBBON OF DARKNESS” TODAY WITH LYRIC VIDEO, FROM FORTHCOMING NEW ALBUM ‘YOU DON’T KNOW ME’

Gayle’s first new album in 16 years features new recordings of classic country standards – originally written or recorded by Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Buck Owens, George Jones, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, and more.

Upcoming appearances include Larry’s Country Diner, Midnite Jamboree, The Grand Ole Opry, Huckabee, SiriusXM’s Prime Country, and more.

Grammy® award winning country music singer and Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle released “Ribbon Of Darkness” digitally today, kicking off the pre-sale for her forthcoming, first new album in nearly 16 years, You Don’t Know Me. Available everywhere Sept. 6th from Southpaw Musical Productions/BFD/The Orchard, the new music finds the acclaimed stylist exploring songs written or recorded by such country legends as Dolly Parton, Marty Robbins, Willie Nelson, Buck Owens, George Jones and Hank Williams. The album was co-produced, recorded and mixed by Crystal’s son, Christos Gatzimos.

“I am so excited that my new album You Don’t Know Me is finally coming out on September 6th,” said Gayle. “You can now listen to “Ribbon Of Darkness,” one of my favorite tracks. “Ribbon Of Darkness” was written by Gordon Lightfoot and was a hit for Marty Robbins and Connie Smith. It was the first song I ever sang on the Grand Ole Opry. I hope you like it!”

TUNE-IN: Crystal To Appear On Larry’s Country Diner, Huckabee, The Grand Ole Opry, SiriusXM’s Prime Country, Midnite Jamboree, and More:

Crystal is scheduled for several major media appearances to promote the Sept. 6th release, including:

You Don’t Know Me Track Listing:

1. Ribbon Of Darkness (Gordon Lightfoot)

2. You Win Again (Hank Williams)

3. Please Help Me I’m Falling (Don Robertson, Hal Blair)

4. Am I That Easy To Forget (Carl Belew, W.S. Stevenson, Shelby Singleton)

5. Hello Walls (Willie Nelson)

6. You Never Were Mine (Jay Lee Webb)

7. Just One More (George Jones)

8. There Goes My Everything (Dallas Frazier)

9. That’s The Way Love Goes (Lefty Frizzell, Sanger D Shafer)

10. Cryin’ Time (Buck Owens)

11. I’ve Seen That Look On Me A Thousand Times (Harlan Howard, Shirl Milete)

12. Walkin’ After Midnight (Alan Block, Donn Hecht)

13. You Don’t Know Me (Eddie Arnold, Cindy Walker)

14. Put It Off Until Tomorrow featuring Loretta Lynn and Peggy Sue (Dolly Parton, Bill Owens)

BONUS TRACK: I Cried The Blue (Right Out of My Eyes)

Album Name:You Don’t Know Me

Release date: September 6, 2019

Pre-sale date: August 9, 2019

Label: Southpaw Musical Productions / BFD

UPC: 8-19376-01872-0

DISC: BFD187

Produced by: Christos Gatzimos & Crystal Gayle

Crystal Gayle on Tour:

AUG 09 – Vernon Downs / Vernon, N.Y.

AUG 16 – Kaw Southwind Casino / Newkirk, Okla.

SEP 06 – Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

SEP 11 – Cactus Theatre / Lubbock, Texas

SEP 12 – The Waco Hippodrome / Waco, Texas

SEP 13 – Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre / New Braunfels, Texas

SEP 14 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

SEP 20 – South Point Hotel & Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.

SEP 21 – South Point Hotel & Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.

SEP 22 – South Point Hotel & Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.

SEP 27 – Akwesane Mohawk Casino Resort / Franklin Depot, N.Y.

OCT 12 – Grand Casino RV Park / Hinckley, Minn.

OCT 15 – Georgia Mountain Fall Festival / Hiawassee, Ga.

NOV 08 – Emporia Granada Theatre / Emporia, Kan.

NOV 20 – Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 22 – Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino / Niagara Falls, N.Y.

About Crystal Gayle:

Grammy®-winning singer Crystal Gayle is an award-winning country music icon whose reign in the music business includes 20 No. 1 country hits, six albums certified Gold by the RIAA and the first female artist in country music history to reach platinum sales with her 1977 album, We Must Believe in Magic. Her list of platinum and gold was to be matched only by her awards and accolades. CMA’s “Female Vocalist of the Year,” for two consecutive years, she became a Grammy® Award Winner for “Best Female Vocal Performance,” thanks to her beloved “Brown Eyes” – a song that she today admits she has never grown tired of singing. Crystal swept the Academy of Country Music Awards for three of their “Top Female Vocalist” statuettes. She is the recipient of three “American Music Awards,” voted by the nation as America’s “Favorite Female Artist.” Perhaps nothing sums up Crystal’s career achievements as well as being awarded with a star on the fabled Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2009. Also famous for her nearly floor-length hair, she was voted one of the 50 most beautiful people in the world by People Magazine in 1983. Gayle also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near Lynn’s star. In August 2016, the Academy of Country Music honored Crystal with the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award during the 10th Annual ACM Honors. Gayle was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in January 2017 by her sister and Opry legend Loretta Lynn.

About BFD:

BFD was formed in 2013 as a boutique independent distributor with a global sub-distribution arrangement with The Orchard. BFD currently represents over fifty companies and artists. Visit www.bobfrankent.com for more information.

