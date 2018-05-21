CRS Announces Morgan as President’s Award Recipient

The Country Radio Broadcasters announces Charlie Morgan as the recipient of the 2018 President’s Award. The award will be presented during the Country Radio Hall of Fame Dinner and Awards ceremony, to be held on Wednesday, June 20 in Nashville. Morgan is Senior VP/Market Manager of Emmis New York, which includes WBLS, WLIB and WQHT. He also oversees the company’s cluster in Indianapolis, which includes WIBC, WFNI, WYXB, WLHK and Network Indiana.

A Butler University graduate, Morgan has over 35 years of radio experience, the first 23 years with Susquehanna (now Cumulus) Radio, (WFMS/WJJK/WISG) in roles from Morning host to SVP/Market Manager. In 2007, Morgan joined the team at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, serving as President and COO of IMS Productions. In 2009, he returned to radio joining the Emmis team managing the Indianapolis cluster for seven years (WLHK, WIBC, WYXB, WFNI) and now the Emmis New York cluster (WBLS, WQHT, WLIB).

Morgan has been recognized for his leadership in radio, honored on multiple occasions as one of the top managers in radio, most recently in 2016. He’s served the industry as President of the Board of the Country Radio Broadcasters and is a current Board Member of the Country Music Association, the New York Market Radio Group (NYMRAD), and the New York State Broadcast Association.

CRB/CRS President Kurt Johnson commented, “Charlie is simply one of the best at what he does. And he does a lot. It’s hard to think of anyone who’s made more impact as a leader across a diverse list of organizations in and around Country Radio, earning accolades at every step. He’s been a fixture at CRB and CRS for years and is a good friend to artists, managers, labels, DJs… basically pro’s in every part of Country music. Charlie personifies the spirit of CRS and I’m proud to give him the President’s Award on behalf or the CRB Board.”