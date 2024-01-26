CRS Announces Hosts for New Faces of Country Music Show

Country Radio Seminar (CRS) has announced the hosting duo for the New Faces of Country Music Show in 2024. Elaina Smith, host of Westwood One’s “Nights with Elaina,” will return for her fourth consecutive year as the emcee, and she will be joined by the voice behind the Country radio show, “Katie & Company,” Katie Neal. The annual event closes out the Country Radio Seminar each year.

This year’s show will feature performances by the New Faces Class of 2024: George Birge (Records Nashville), Dillon Carmichael (Riser House), Corey Kent (SMN/RCA), Megan Moroney (SMN/Columbia), and Conner Smith (Valory Music).

Registration for CRS 2024 is open and is available through CountryRadioSeminar.com.