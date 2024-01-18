CRS 2024 Announces Morning Mentoring and Networking Sessions

Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2024 will hold morning mentoring sessions, set to kickstart each day of the 3-day event. Providing insights and networking opportunities, the sessions have been designed to educate and promote diversity within the Country music industry.

On the kick-off day of CRS 2024, Wednesday, February 28, the Y’all Means All: Diversity Matters Breakfast will take place from 8-8:50am in Legends A-C at the Omni Nashville Hotel. This breakfast event aims to address diversity and inclusivity within the country radio industry. It seeks to inspire attendees to champion diversity within their organizations by demonstrating that individuals from minority groups hold influential positions. The event will also shine a spotlight on the diversity within country radio through a diverse breakfast gathering, followed by an engaging panel discussion.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Mia McNeal, Senior Director of Industry Relations & Inclusion at the Country Music Association (CMA), and will feature esteemed panelists including Jaye Albright (retired Albright & O’Malley & Brenner), Jon Loba (BBR/BMG), Frank Ray (BBR Music Group artist), and Lily Rose (Big Loud Records, Back Blocks Music, and Republic Records Country artist).

On Friday, March 1, from 7:30-8:45am, CRS will present the Women’s Networking Breakfast. This session will focus on empowering and connecting women within the Country music industry. Confirmed attendees include Charlene Bryant (UMG Nashville), Zena Burns (Moxie Coalition), Blake Carter (SEVENS Radio Network/The Garth Channel), Katie Dean (Leo33), Brooke Diaz (BMLG), Karina Farias (Edison Research), Krista Hayes (Cumulus Media) and Laura Hostelley (Triple Tigers Records).

Also attending are Jessica “Carsen” Humphreville (Silverfish Media), Michelle Tigard Kammerer (Amazon Music), Sarah Kay (WQMX), Basak Kizilisik (Eighteen Company), Katie McCartney (Monument Records), Mia McNeal (CMA), Brooks O’Brian (WWJO), Athena Puharic (Big Machine Label Group), Brooke Taylor (iHeart), Nikki Thomas (Bristol Broadcasting), and Melissa Quinones (Cox Media Group).

More agenda details for CRS 2024 will be released soon. Throughout the event, attendees can expect over 20 educational panels offering exclusive insights into industry trends and ideas. Registration for CRS 2024 is now open. For more information, please visit here.