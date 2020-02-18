CRS 2020 “Team UMG at the Ryman” Lineup Released

A lineup overflowing with talent has been announced for the “Team UMG at the Ryman” event at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2020. Comprised of emerging and established artists from Universal Music Group (UMG) Nashville’s roster, the lineup includes Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Little Big Town, Brandon Lay, Caylee Hammack, Adam Hambrick, Kylie Morgan, Parker McCollum, and Travis Denning.

“This will be the 11th Year of ‘Team UMG at the Ryman’ and I cannot wait for this incredible line-up,” shares Royce Risser, EVP, Promotion, Universal Music Group Nashville. “This event will not only showcase our incredible superstar roster but will introduce radio and the industry to our newest stars. We also always try to throw a surprise in there. Can’t wait to see you all.”

“Team UMG at the Ryman” will be held at the Ryman Auditorium starting at 11:30 AM on Thursday, Feb. 20. As in previous years, seminar registrants will receive a boxed lunch prior to the event and will have the option to either walk or use shuttles, provided by UMG Nashville, going from the Omni Hotel to the Ryman Auditorium between 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. The official mobile app for Country Radio Seminar is now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. The CRS 2020 app provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing, integrated calendar upgrades, and other event news.

