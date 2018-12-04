CRS 2019 New Faces of Country Music® Class of 2019 Announced

Country Radio Seminar officials have announced the CRS 2019 New Faces of Country Music® Class of 2019. Jimmie Allen (Stoney Creek), Russell Dickerson (Triple Tigers), Lindsay Ell (Stoney Creek), LANCO (Arista), and Dylan Scott (Curb) will all perform as part of this year’s New Faces of Country Music® Dinner and Show, to be held Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 during Country Radio Seminar at the downtown Omni Nashville.

Co-sponsored by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the annual new artist showcase event officially closes out the seminar and remains one of the most anticipated events each year at CRS. Performances will be powered by Live Nation and will take place in the CRS Performance Hall.

Registration for Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2019 is currently available at the rate of $599 and is available at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. This year marks the 50th annual Country Radio Seminar.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. Country Radio Seminar 2019 is set for Feb. 13-15, 2019 at the Omni Hotel. Visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com for more information. Like CRS on Facebook and follow CRS on Twitter (Hashtag #CRS50).

About Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. ®: The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.® is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization founded in 1969 to bring radio broadcasters from around the world together with the Country Music Industry to ensure the vitality and promote growth in the Country Radio format.