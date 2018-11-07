CRS 2019 Featured Speaker Revealed Jason Aldean: “Overcoming Obstacles”

This year’s three-time CMA nominee Jason Aldean will appear as a featured speaker at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2019. Sponsored by BMI, Jason Aldean: “Overcoming Obstacles” at CRS 2019 will take place on Friday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. CT.

Led by RJ Curtis (CRB/CRS) and Beverlee Brannigan (SummitMedia) the 60-minute discussion will feature the multi-Platinum entertainer recalling the path paved by his sure-footed approach that has defined the genre’s 21st century. Leading with his wide-open sound that has spawned more than 17 million total album sales, 21 career No. One hits and eight record-breaking studio albums, Aldean will share his story of resilience, illustrating that victories often come with challenges. He will reflect on the highs as well as the heartaches of childhood dreams that grew into selling out the nation’s largest stadiums and will also elaborate on his longstanding Broken Bow Records deal that put him on the map in 2005, and continued over the years with countless recognition from the GRAMMYs, ACMs, CMAs, BBMAs, People’s Choice Awards and more. His unwavering connection to fans has been the long-standing constant throughout his career, which was tested by the horrific events on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas and ultimately shed light on the strength of the music community to persevere despite tragedy.

In spite of the challenges he has endured, his passion, determination, and courage have not only pulled him through, making him a stronger person, but his career has also withstood the tribulations and remained constant.

The appearance marks one of Aldean’s many appearances at CRS over the years including being one of 2006’s New Faces of Country Music Show® to headlining The Amazon Music & CRS Monday Night Showcase in 2018 where his set included a special encore performance with Garth Brooks.

The three-time and reigning ACM “Entertainer of the Year” is only the second Country act in history to score four consecutive chart-toppers on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart with his current GOLD-certified album REARVIEW TOWN, which follows six previous LPs that achieved PLATINUM certification or better. Following his 21st career No. One and multi-week chart-topper “Drowns the Whiskey” featuring Miranda Lambert, Aldean recently released his follow-up single to Country radio “Girl Like You,” serving as the album’s third single. He continues the momentum behind the multi-week chart-topper and RIAA’s first PLATINUM certified Country song released in 2018, “You Make It Easy,” as he blends together sensual rhythms with powerful vocals. Aldean continues to uphold his charitable initiatives after recently wrapping his 2018 HIGH NOON NEON TOUR and consummating more than $4.1 million for Susan G. Komen chapters across the country. Earlier this year he returned to his hometown of Macon, GA where he has now raised more than $2 million for Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. For more information, visit www.jasonaldean.com .

Country Radio Seminar will be held Wednesday, February 13 through Friday, February 15 at the luxurious Omni Nashville, in the heart of downtown Nashville. Register to attend CRS 2019 today by visiting www.CountryRadioSeminar.com or by calling the CRS offices at 615-327-4487 .