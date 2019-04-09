Critically-Acclaimed Blues Artist Kelly Bell Blurs  the Lines With New Genre-Defying Album

Forming 24 years ago as the backup band for rock n’ roll pioneer Bo Diddley, blues journeymen The Kelly Bell Band have spent their career proving that their music knows no bounds. Transcending time, trends and tribulations, the Baltimore-based group has happily lived on the fringe when it comes to their genre-defying music and their latest release shows they are ready to go even further.

Know My Name, which Bell says is the most “progressive record to date,” features elements of rock, metal, hip hop and blues and will be released Friday, April 26.

Bell says that the songs encompass a heavier, more rock-driven vibe with groove-infested melodies that can only be describes as “Phat Blues.”

“Each song on the record is written to take the listener on a different journey,” said Bell. “Our fans have always been on board to take the ride with us which is why it was important that we create an album that articulates complete artistic expression and not simply a collection of individual singles.”

Fueling this creativity and dedication to “bringing the credit back to the blues”, as Bell explains, is his long-time band of brothers in the Kelly Bell Band. ComprisingDane Paul Russell (Harmonica), Frankie Hernandez (Bass/Vocals), John Robert Buell (Drums/Vocals), Rahsaan “Wordslave” Eldridge (Vocals/Percussion) Ryan Fowler (Guitars/Vocals) and Eric Robinson (Guitars/Vocals), the group plays an integral role in influencing their signature sound.

Bell also enlisted some heavy hitters to make special appearances on the record, most notably Dave Tieff of Laughing Colours, Julie Cymek of Sweet Leda, and Justin Schlegel of the 98 Rock Morning Show in Baltimore.

“Working with so many talented musicians on this project was like making a quilt and having to decide where all the patches go”, he said. “Some of these ‘patches’ come in different shapes and sizes but essentially it’s task of Phat Blues Music to make them fit.”

And “fit” they did. Know My Name’s debut single “Long Train” has already been embraced by fans and critics, thanks to the exclusive release of its video earlier this month. (Video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoQg6gL_icQ).

Other supporters include WTMD FM Baltimore, who are hosting the official album release party on April 26 at their studio. Details for the event are located here: https://www.facebook.com/events/349790262413377/.

Track listing to Know My Name:

Long Train

Last $4

First Moments

Good Thing

You Don’t Know

Know My Name

I’m Gone!

Dead Man Walking

Just Ain’t The Same

P.H.A.T. Blues Music

Gimmick Infringement?

Every Time

In The Late Hours

Know My Name will be available for purchase and download April 26 through all major digital platforms, as well as the band's web site.

