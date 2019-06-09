Crimson Apple Unleashes Their Dark-Pop EP “Somebody”

With the summer season almost upon us and temperatures rising, Crimson Apple delivers the sweltering heat with their latest EP, Somebody. Drawing inspiration from pop-driven artists like Paramore, Halsey and Panic at the Disco, Crimson Apple provides a refreshing entry into the alt-pop genre. Somebody is defined by the dark seductive nature of lead singer, Colby Benson’s vocals, backed by a definitive pop-rock edge from her three sisters, Shelby (guitar), Carthi (bass), and Faith (drums). Somebody is now available to stream and download on digital media platforms worldwide.

The bold new EP prominently displays Crimson Apple’s unique ability to fuse multiple genres to create their own sound. Somebody was produced by the Benson sisters with help from well-respected industry producers on different songs: Satoru Hiraide worked on “Somebody” and “Who Knows,” LYRE (Betty Who) on “Can’t Get Out of Bed,” “Shower,” and “Sorry Now,” Damon Sharpe (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez) on “Who Knows,” while Florian Reutter (Christina Aguilera) produced “Mr. Maker.” Somebody features tracks incorporating rock, pop and even J-rock style to comprise their captivating sound. The combination culminates to create a dark-pop mystique that leaves fans demanding more. “We’ve been working for over a year with Amuse Group to create this collection of songs, and along the way have gotten the opportunity to meet and work with some very amazing producers who helped us bring our visions to life,” says Shelby Benson. “Each and every song is very personal to us.” Penning songs from everyday inspirations and trials, the band delivers the presence of a dark Taylor Swift meets Halsey with Crimson Apple’s latest entry.

The Benson sisters grew up in a paradise in Hawaii surrounded by a loving family and community who nurtured their talents. Their hometown was a Garden of Eden, but just over yonder big-town success gleamed; the shiny juicy apple of LA called out to them. “The EP represents our move from Hawaii to LA and the emotions that go along with longing for your dreams to come true.” Following their move from Hawaii to LA, Crimson Apple signed with Amuse Group (Perfume, BABYMETAL and ONE OK ROCK). The band has opened for artists like All Time Low, OneRepublic, The Plain White T’s and Switchfoot, and have also earned nominations for Alternative Album of the Year, Most Promising Artist of the Year, and Group of the Year at the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards — Hawaii’s equivalent of the Grammys. The group has spent the first part of 2019 on the High School Nation Tour while receiving praise from press outlets such as Refinery 29, Drum Magazine, Ladygunn, PopDust and more for their singles, “Can’t Get Out of Bed” and “Somebody.”

Stream or download Somebody on digital music platforms worldwide and keep up with Crimson Apple’s upcoming releases and future tour announcements at CrimsonAppleBand.com.