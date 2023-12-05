Creed Fisher Honors The Service & Sacrifice Of America’s Military Veterans & Their Families In New “Stars and Stripes” Music Video & 2024 Tour

American outlaw country singer-songwriter and recording artist Creed Fisher honors the service and sacrifice of America’s military veterans and their families in a new music video for his self-written tearjerker song “Stars and Stripes.” This Friday Fisher’s official “Stars and Stripes 2024” Tour tickets go on sale at CreedFisher.com at 10am ET and the new music video goes live on Creed’s YouTube at 12pm ET.

“I’d like to give a special thank you to all the servicemen and women who played a special part in the creation of this video,” Fisher said. “Having true veterans be a part of this gave it a real genuine aspect that I’ll forever value. I’ll always proudly honor our great country with pride and respect, never undervaluing the sacrifices that our brave service men and women give for our privilege to live in the land of the free. The Stars and Stripes Tour begins in 2024 and I encourage all members who have and/or are serving our country to come out and enjoy a show. I’d personally love to shake each one of your hands in appreciation for your service to our country. May God bless our families and freedoms, May God protect those who serve both domestically and abroad, and May God always bless the United States of America!”

“Stars and Stripes” plays on Creed’s newly released 12 song studio album, This Ain’t The Hamptons and is available for streaming everywhere digitally.



Music videos/visualizers released: “One of ‘Em” | “Famous White Line” | “This Ain’t The Hamptons” | “Lowdown & Lonesome” | “Hank Williams” | “Cold Lonely Bed” | “You Ain’t From The South”

Stars & Stripes 2024 Tour:

JAN 25 – Iron City / Birmingham, Ala.

JAN 26 – Druid City Music Hall / Tuscaloosa, Ala.

FEB 02 – Capitol Theatre Macon / Macon, Ga.

FEB 03 – District Live / Savannah, Ga.

FEB 10 – Texas Club / Baton Rouge, La.

FEB 18 – Thunder by the Bay / Sarasota, Fla.

FEB 22 – Tally Ho Theatre / Leesburg, Va.

FEB 23 – The Senate / Columbia, S.C.

FEB 29 – Doc’s Tavern / Greenville, S.C.

MAR 08 – Hop Springs Beer Park / Murfreesboro, Tenn.

MAR 09 – Hub City Brewing / Jackson, Tenn.

MAR 10 – Tuck’s Bar / Minor Hill, Tenn.

MAR 14 – Jergel’s / Warrendale, Pa.

MAR 15 – The King of Clubs / Columbus, Ohio

MAR 16 – Dusty Armadillo / Rootstown , Ohio

MAR 21 – The Machine Shop / Flint, Mich.

MAR 22 – 8 Seconds Saloon / Indianapolis, Ind.

MAR 23 – Crusens / Peoria, Ill.

APR 05 – Ground Zero Music Festival / Bandera, Texas

APR 07 – Cosmic Cowboy Music Festival / Hillsboro, Texas

APR 12 – Wildwoods / Iowa City, Iowa

APR 13 – Wooly’s / Des Moines, Iowa

APR 14 – The Waiting Room / Omaha, Neb.

APR 25 – Mercury Ballroom / Louisville, Ky.

APR 26 – Lori’s Roadhouse Live / West Chester, Ohio

APR 27 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mount Vernon, Ky.

MAY 02 – TempleLive / Wichita, Kan.

MAY 03 – TempleLive / Fort Smith, Ark.

MAY 04 – 2920 Roadhouse / Hockley, Texas

For Creed's complete 2023 tour schedule follow on BandsInTown or visit creedfisher.com/tour

About Creed Fisher:

Country music’s rising Outlaw star Creed Fisher reminds fans to never lose sight of who you are, where you’re from, and never be afraid of working hard to earn an honest living. On his latest musical manifesto This Ain’t the Hamptons, his 13th studio album celebrates blue collar sensibilities, patriotism and fun-loving simple pleasures that are staples of Fisher’s music, this record comes at a time where country music consumers’ interests in bringing back the foundational roots of traditional country music are at an all time high. Timing is everything, and Fisher declares “This was the perfect album for true country music fans that miss that less modernized sound of old country music. If I’d said it three or four albums ago – they wouldn’t have heard it.” He’s conﬁdent the music and messages on This Ain’t the Hamptons will connect with the majority of Americans, but especially those who love country music and live the lifestyle. “They’re gonna love to hear this one.”