Creative Visionary Jehan Empowers Fans With New Single “Machine”

On a journey to follow her dreams, songwriter and visionary, Jehan Assria has created her proudest project to date, “Machine,” releasing October 11. This vibrant pop single is a compelling statement about standing up for others that are misunderstood by the world around them. When deciding where the musical direction would go, Jehan was inspired by artists like Michael Jackson and The Weeknd for their iconic pop vocals. This sound was perfectly captured by featured vocalist Joey Diggs Jr. who gives “Machine” its powerful voice. October 14 sees the release of a captivating music video, which is an empowering moment for people of all backgrounds who may face discrimination. This project also tributes women in STEM by spotlighting the overlap between science, technology, and humankind when a female scientist, played by Cami Storm, brings to life a machine, only to see it rejected by society.

Jehan’s passion is seen through every detail in the creative process. From the writing to the music video filming, she meticulously designed this well-rounded project to go beyond the music. She dedicates this project to her late father as he would always encourage her to pursue her dreams, no matter how big or small they may seem. When watching the video, fans might spot a necklace that Jehan’s father gave her at nine years old – this necklace inspired Jehan’s music logo, seen in the video as well. This visionary is paving the way for the future of music, creating art that speaks not only to the talent of the writers and performers, but also to the people everywhere who can see themselves in the lyrics.