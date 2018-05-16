Creative Nation Adds Shaina Botwin As Coord./Creative

CREATIVE NATION has added SHAINA BOTWIN as Coord./Creative. She will assist with pitching songs for the CREATIVE NATION roster of publishing clients in addition to managing the company’s social brand. BOTWIN previously served as BBR MUSIC GROP Mgr./Digital Marketing (NET NEWS 1/15/15). Congratulate BOTWIN here.

“When I met SHAINA four years ago as an MTSU student, I was so impressed with her passion for music and her positive attitude,” said CREATIVE NATION Co-Founder BETH LAIRD. “She has a unique insight and skillset that will benefit our songwriters and the whole CREATIVE NATION team. It was a natural fit.”