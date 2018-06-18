CRB Opens Application Window For New Executive Director

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) has opened the application process for a new Executive Director, who will succeed BILL MAYNE upon his retirement next year. The CRB Board Of Directors has established a committee to oversee the highly-confidential search process for the hiring of its next Executive Director.

The Executive Director’s role within the CRB includes overseeing the organization and its annual convention, COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS). Interested applicants must have experience and knowledge of the Country music industry, established relationships throughout the format, strong leadership qualities, experience with budgets, management abilities, communication skills, and more. Resumes for the position will be accepted through SATURDAY, JUNE 30th; interested parties may find more information about the position and how to apply here.