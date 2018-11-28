CRB/CRS Releases CRS 2019 Agenda Preview

Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. has revealed the first look of its agenda for Country Radio Seminar’s 50th Anniversary event (CRS 2019), to be held Feb. 13-15, 2019, at the Omni Nashville.

The agenda for the milestone three-day event is comprised of appearances by some of the format’s biggest superstars, including a performance by Blake Shelton at the newly added Warner Music Group luncheon, a 60-minute discussion with featured speaker Jason Aldean during Jason Aldean: “Overcoming Obstacles” (sponsored by BMI), and performances by some of Country music’s fastest rising stars; five of which are the New Faces of Country Music® Class of 2019. Three label luncheons will also take place and will be presented by Warner Music Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 13, UMG Nashville on Thursday, Feb. 14, and Big Machine Label Group on Friday, Feb. 15. Amazon Music will also return for Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS. Talent lineups for the label luncheons and the Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS show will be announced in the coming weeks.

Other agenda items include informative panels that range from smart speakers to time management, industry discussions, workshops, and boot camps; a broad range of topics relevant to today’s Country radio industry is to be covered, including social media and digital innovations, PPM, brand strategies, leadership skills, the relationships and economics of the radio and record industries and much more. A cutting-edge research presentation will also return.

Constituents will be offered numerous networking opportunities, including the CMA annual Welcome Reception, five mentoring breakfasts, nightly showcases, and more. Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley will also return, providing an intimate performance by some of the format’s top songwriters in an acoustic, in-the-row setting.

In light of this year being the 50th Anniversary event and the institution’s five decades of bringing the radio and record industries together, many surprise performances, special guests and extraordinary moments are expected to take place over the three days, making this year’s event a stand out year.

Judy Lakin, 2019 CRS Agenda Committee Chair commented, “The CRS 50 educational line up will host experts in technology, social media, imaging, programming, production, sales, promotions, and the list does not stop there. Don’t miss this ‘golden opportunity’ to educate yourself at the only country radio convention. It is one you and your career can’t afford to miss!”

The CRS 2019 Agenda-At-A-Glance includes:

(*Schedule subject to change*)

Wednesday, Feb. 13

11:45-Noon Pre-Lunch Performance (Encore Stage)

Noon-1:50 p.m. Lunch and Performance, Sponsored by Warner Music Nashville with performances powered by Live Nation

2:00-2:50 p.m. Time Management: Your Success Depends On It

3:00- 3:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies, Sponsored by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

3:30- 4:00 p.m. CRHOF 2019 Class Announcement & Tom Rivers Award Presentation

4:00-5:00 p.m. Keynote Presentation

5:00-6:00 p.m. Welcome Reception, Sponsored by CMA

6:00-8:00 p.m. Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS, performances powered by Live Nation

8:30 p.m. – Until CRS After Hours

Thursday, Feb. 14

8:00-8:50 a.m. Programming Mentoring Breakfast

8:00-8:50 a.m. Sales Mentoring Breakfast

8:00-8:50 a.m. DSP Mentoring Breakfast

9:00-9:50 a.m. Workshop (Music Scheduling)

9:00-9:50 a.m. Workshop (Voice & Talent Coaching)

9:00-9:50 a.m. Workshop (Production)

9:00-9:50 a.m. Back to the Future: Turning The Remotes Of Yesterday Into the Remotes of Today

9:00-9:50 a.m. The Metrics That Matter to Predict Radio Hits

10:00-10:50 a.m. Daily Featured Speaker: Artist Spotlight

11:30-1:50 p.m. UMG Nashville Lunch and Performance

2:30-3:20 p.m. Small Market Boot Camp (“Small Market, Big Responsibilities”)

2:30-3:20 p.m. Small Market Boot Camp (“Small Market Toolbox”/ “Creative Ways To Find Ratings & Research”)

2:30-3:20 p.m. Small Market Boot Camp (“Small Market, Big Star”)

2:30-3:20 p.m. Cracking the Code to Digital Revenue: Real Ideas to Drive Digital Dollars

2:30-3:20 p.m. Running for Success: How to Maximize Grassroots Marketing Strategies

3:30-4:20 p.m. CRS Research Presentation: Country Parents of Teens Presented by Edison Research

4:30-5:20 p.m. Beer-Thirty: Research Follow-up Q & A

7:00-11:00 p.m. CRS After Hours

7:00-12:00 a.m. Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, Sponsored by Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40 and First Tennessee Bank

Friday, Feb. 15

7:30-8:50 a.m. Women’s Mentoring Breakfast, Sponsored by NuVoodoo Media

7:30-8:50 a.m. Digital & Tech Breakfast

8:00-8:50 a.m. Label Mentoring Breakfast

9:00-9:50 a.m. Daily Featured Speaker

9:00-9:50 a.m. Workshop (Music Scheduling)

9:00-9:50 a.m. Workshop (Voice & Talent Coaching)

9:00-9:50 a.m. Workshop (Production)

10:00-10:50 a.m. Digital & Social Media Boot Camp (Facebook & Instagram/”Social Media Live”)

10:00-10:50 a.m. Digital & Social Media Boot Camp (DSP)

10:00-10:50 a.m. Digital & Social Media Boot Camp (Compelling Content Creation)

10:00-10:50 a.m. Programming Working With Sales

10:00-10:50 a.m. The Hidden Demo

11:00-11:50 a.m. Inside The Studio: The Art of Storytelling

11:00-11:50 a.m. Best Practices: React & Recover

11:45-Noon Pre-Lunch Performance by Kaylee Rutland

Noon-1:50 p.m. Lunch and Performance, Sponsored by BMLG with performances powered by Live Nation

2:00-2:50 p.m. Smart Programming for Smart Speakers

2:00-2:50 p.m. Art of the Artist Visit: How to Maximize Your Time

3:00-3:30 p.m. Continuous Measurement in Diary Markets: How to Program in an Always-On World

3:30-4:30 p.m. Artist Interview with Jason Aldean: Overcoming Obstacles – Sponsored by BMI

5:30-6:15 p.m. New Faces Cocktail Reception, Sponsored by Riser House Entertainment

6:30-10:00 p.m. New Faces of Country Music Dinner and Performance, Sponsored by ACM & St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – *Performances Powered by Live Nation

10:00 p.m. – Until CRS After Hours

Tickets to the New Faces of Country Music show are already sold out, and no longer available for purchase with registration packages.

To keep up with changes surrounding this year’s agenda, please visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

Registration for Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2019 is currently available at the rate of $599 and is available at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. This year marks the 50th annual Country Radio Seminar.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. CRS 2019 will be held Feb. 13-15, 2019. Visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com for more information. Like CRS on Facebook and follow CRS on Twitter . (Hashtag #CRS2019).

About Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. ®: The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.® is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization founded in 1969 to bring radio broadcasters from around the world together with the Country Music Industry to ensure the vitality and promote growth in the Country Radio format.