CRB/CRS Now Accepting Applications for Rusty Walker Scholarships

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) is now accepting applications for the Rusty Walker Scholarship program, which will provide travel, accommodations, and complimentary registration to attend Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2020, set for Feb. 19-21, 2020. Individuals that are interested in applying must do so by the end of the day on Oct. 31, 2019.

Each year, through the Rusty Walker Scholarship program, Country Radio Seminar gives complimentary registration to three driven radio employees who have never had the opportunity to attend the 3-day educational and networking event.

CRB/CRS Board President, Kurt Johnson, comments, “Education is central to the mission of CRS and was such an important thing for the scholarship’s namesake. Every year these scholarships help aspiring industry professionals advance their future, and that’s good for all of us.”

Interested parties can apply now at www.countryradioseminar.com/rusty-walker-scholarship. Each applicant must fill out an online application and submit a paragraph explaining why he/she should be considered as a Rusty Walker Scholar. Eligible applicants must be a full-time radio station employee and a first time CRS attendee. Three individual scholarships will be awarded.

Each scholarship includes a full CRS 2020 registration, as well as airfare and hotel room expenses for three nights (Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 – Friday, Feb. 21, 2020). Scholars will be recognized at the CRS 2020 Opening Ceremonies.

The Rusty Walker Scholarship program is named in honor of Country Radio Hall of Fame member Rusty Walker, who passed away in May 2012 at the age of 59.

Country Radio Seminar is the premier educational and networking event for Country radio and music industry professionals, offering attendees access to informative panels, countless networking opportunities, prominent speakers, research presentations and intimate performances from some of today’s biggest stars and emerging artists.

Panels at CRS cover a broad range of topics relevant to today’s Country radio industry, including social media and digital innovations, PPM, brand strategies, leadership skills, consumer research studies, the relationships and economics of the radio and record industries and much more.

About Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. ®: The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc.® is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization founded in 1969 to bring radio broadcasters from around the world together with the Country Music Industry to ensure the vitality and promote growth in the Country Radio format.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. Country Radio Seminar 2020 is set for Feb. 19-21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for Country Radio Seminar is currently $599 per person and is available for purchase at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. Additionally, CRS host hotel, Omni Nashville, is accepting reservations. For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com, and follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Additional information can be obtained by calling 615-327-4487.