CRB/CRS Launches Futuri Digital Pioneer Scholarship

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB/CRS) launches of the Futuri Digital Pioneer Scholarship Program, a continuation of their long-standing commitment to education and growth within the Country music format. The scholarship is being awarded to a student who’s shown exceptional promise in advancing radio’s digital future.

This scholarship will be awarded to one outstanding individual, who will receive an exclusive package comprising of a complimentary registration, hotel accommodations and airfare to attend CRS 2024. In addition, the recipient will also enjoy one year of access to TopicPulse, Futuri’s AI-driven show prep system.

The Futuri Digital Pioneer Scholarship program joins the ranks of their scholarship initiatives, including the Lisa McKay and Rusty Walker scholarship programs, further demonstrating their commitment to educating and empowering individuals within the Country music industry.

CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis commented, “CRB has a long history of nurturing and encouraging ambitious, young industry professionals through our various scholarship programs. This new partnership with Fururi continues that mission, recognizes our evolving business by rewarding advancement of radio’s digital future, while further supporting CRB’s ‘Growth Through Sharing’ credo.”

The event is scheduled to take place from February 28 through March 1, 2024, at the Omni Nashville Hotel. In addition to this opportunity, the scholarship recipient will be honored during the week of CRS 2024. Starting on October 25, applications for the new scholarship program can be submitted through the CRS website at countryradioseminar.com. To be eligible for this prestigious award, interested applicants must submit their applications by November 10.