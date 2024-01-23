CRB/CRS Announces 2024 Walker and McKay Radio Scholars

The Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has announced the 2024 Rusty Walker and Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholars. This year’s Rusty Walker Scholarship recipients are Gabe Mercer (KMLE/Phoenix & KKWF/Seattle), Erin Bourne (WJEN-FM/Lebanon-Rutland) and Haley Mason (CMG/Athens). The Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship will be awarded to Annie Owens (WPAW/Greensboro) and Emily Harlan (KBAY/San Jose).

CRB Scholarship Committee Chairman John Shomby expressed, “This is one of the most satisfying and important parts of our work at CRS. It’s all introducing new broadcasters to CRS, giving them a chance to network with and learn from some of the best in our business.”

Each recipient will receive a scholarship package, including registration, hotel accommodations, and airfare for CRS 2024, as well as recognition during the CRS 2024 week.

CRS 2024, scheduled from February 28 to March 1, promises a schedule filled with educational panels, virtual networking, and workshops aimed at providing valuable insights and takeaways for attendees.