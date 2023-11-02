CRB/CRS Accepting Apps for Rusty Walker Scholarship Program

The Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) announce that applications are now open for the Rusty Walker Scholarship Program. This scholarship is not only a chance to attend one of the most significant events in the Country music industry but also a recognition of outstanding talent and potential within the field.

Three scholarship recipients will be selected, and will receive complimentary registration complimentary registration, hote, and airfare for CRS 2024, to be held February 28 through March 1 in Nashville.

Scholars chosen will also be recognized during CRS 2024. Eligibility for the Rusty Walker Scholarship is limited to full-time radio station employees who will be attending CRS for the first time.

To be considered for this opportunity, applicants are required to fill out an online application through the Rusty Walker Scholarship page on CountryRadioSeminar.com and provide a compelling essay of 500 words or less explaining why they should be considered for the Rusty Walker Scholarship. The application deadline is set for the end of the day on November 3.

DMR/Interactive returns as a supporting partner of this scholarship program, adding to its existing participation in the CRS Lisa McKay Scholarship program.

The Rusty Walker Scholarship Program is a tribute to the late Rusty Walker, a former CRS board member. Walker was not only an inductee into the Country Radio Hall of Fame but also an influential programmer, consultant and mentor in the music industry. His untimely death in 2012 left a void that this scholarship program was created to fill, by continuing his legacy of supporting talented young individuals in the industry.