Crank Music releases remake of 38 Special’s “Second Chance” by Tommy Charles: Radio/Media Download Now

Based out of Calgary, Alberta Canada’s country music hub, Tommy Charles is bringing a clean classic sound with natural vocals and robust production to country music. With his signature deep, crooning vocals, Tommy’s sound is both nostalgic and distinct and is something you want to listen to over and over.

Born in the Montral area, Tommy’s talent led to him being a contestant on the hit TV show, “La Voix” (The Voice) in 2019, and since then has signed to Crank Media, released three singles, and will be putting out his debut album in the fall of 2023. A natural performer, Tommy frequently plays shows across Canada and Texas and is a can’t-miss event when he comes to your city.

Tommy’s fourth single, a cover of Second Chance by 38 Special, is due for release on September 15, 2023.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Tommy Charles

Song Title: Second Chance

Publishing: Tommy Charles/Bernier Lacroix

Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN

Album Title: Second Chance

Record Label: Crank Music