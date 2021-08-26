Crank Music Releases New Single “World Don’t Need Another $$$ Man” By Jesse Pepe

“Music has been many things for me. It’s been a healer for times when life was painful. A teacher, helping to articulate how I was feeling. A vehicle to explore my inner thoughts more deeply. A litmus test for how honestly I was living.” – Jesse Pepe

For Jesse Pepe (pronounced Peppee) his personal and musical journey has undergone many transformations from who he was to the man he is today. He moved from his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah to Los Angeles (yes, he became a yoga instructor). Pepe started releasing comedy music on YouTube as nothing more than an outlet for a more wild, colorful, brash side of himself (an alter ego, J Pee). Eventually it led to an interest in music.

He released a comedy hip-hop album in 2018 called ‘Who is J Pee?”, which sort of laid his alter ego to rest. Jesse then decided to pull the ultimate Hollywood move and go bankrupt on a legit hip-hop album. He maxed out three credit cards and filed Chapter 7. None of the music ever got released except ‘Little Man,’ which sparked the attention of his now label, Crank Music.

His latest single ‘The World Doesn’t Need Another $$$ Man’ was inspired by the book ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ by Mitch Albom.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jesse Pepe

Song Title: World Don’t Need Another $$$ Man

Publishing: Jesse Pepe

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: World Don’t Need Another $$$ Man

Record Label: Crank Music