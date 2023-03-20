Crank Music releases new single “Last Country Bar” by Tommy Charles: Radio/Media Download Now

This song, takes ya to the place you’ve been into some 100 shows or more, and ya think to yourself…”if these walls could talk”. Cuz you know you’re in a real deal country joint where the people hanging out there LIVE this stuff. You might even know some of the regulars, while the Newcomers are a little different, but they fit in too. The type of place that’s been run by a family for generations, times change but this place doesn’t.

Musically, Tommy has Nashville writers on this track telling the story too. Listeners will hear sweet baritone vocals, drawing from the influence of Alan Jackson, and back to Elvis.

Songwriters:

– Kelly Ann Archer

– Steven Thomas Moakler

– Mark Allen Trussel

Mitch Merrett, Produced it and honestly it brings out the best in Tommy as a baritone singer. Tommy is Originally from the Montreal area, but now lives in Calgary. He travels routinely to Austin TX and area to play, write and make new friends. At 27 years old he speak 6 languages, was a runner up on TV’s “La Vox” (The Voice / Quebec)

The debut single, “Looking Like That”, was released in summer of 2022, via Vancouver-based label, Crank Music, Tommy’s single has been streamed over 25,000 in a short time.

Digitally you can find his songs on Spotify and Apple Editorial Biggest Approved “Country” playlist fitting effortlessly alongside the best names in Modern Country.

Early in 2023, you’ll find Tommy writing, and playing shows in the Austin Texas area. He’s very drawn to the scene and lifestyle of the Tex/Mex region.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Tommy Charles

Song Title: Last Country Bar

Publishing: Tommy Charles

Publishing Affiliation: SOCAN

Album Title: Last Country Bar

Record Label: