Craig Wiseman Raises $180k During ’14th Annual Stars For Second Harvest’ Benefit Show

Kudos to BIG LOUD’s CRAIG WISEMAN, who raised $180,000 at his “14TH ANNUAL STARS FOR SECOND HARVEST” benefit concert that took place TUESDAY, JUNE 5th at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. This year’s event featured performances by JAKE OWEN, MORGAN WALLEN, JILLIAN JACQUELINE, MASON RAMSEY, CHRIS TOMPKINS, RODNEY CLAWSON, MATT DRAGSTREAM, and WISEMAN.

“It’s astounding that in year 14, we’ve exceeded all previous years with the amount raised,” noted WISEMAN. “I am so grateful for all of the fans, artists, and supporters of this incredible event. Each and every one of them has helped us year after year to support this great cause. It is a blessing to work alongside our generous sponsors, O’CHARLEY’S and NISSAN NORTH AMERICA, and a special shout out to STEVE PARISO for his generosity. With their help, we are able to touch the lives of so many who struggle to find a meal.”