Craig Morgan, Randy Travis to headline Country Cruising 2027

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The seventh edition of ‘Country Cruising’ will set sail next Spring 2027.

Country Cruising embarks on its seventh voyage from Tampa, FL, April 11-18, 2027, featuring Randy Travis and his “More Life Tour,” Craig Morgan, Paul Overstreet, and James Dupré. Whey Jennings, Dirty Grass Soul, and Chad Bushnell are also among the initial performers. The voyage is scheduled to visit Western Caribbean ports: Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya.

Departing from Tampa, Florida, the festival-at-sea returns to the Celebrity Summit, traveling April 11-18. The voyage is scheduled to visit Western Caribbean ports: Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya, with a star-studded lineup including some of country music’s finest singers/songwriters.

The first of numerous lineup announcements includes Randy Travis and his More Life Tour, Craig Morgan, Paul Overstreet, and James Dupré, as well as fan-favorites from the last sailing, Whey Jennings, Dirty Grass Soul, and Chad Bushnell.

For information, head to the Country Cruising website.

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