Craig Morgan Awarded Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal

Congratulations to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT’s CRAIG MORGAN, who was awarded the ARMY’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal last weekend in recognition of his dedication to entertaining troops and their families around the world. The Outstanding Civilian Service Medal is one of the highest awards the DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY can bestow on a civilian. MORGAN recently returned from his tenth USO TOUR entertaining U.S. military members stationed overseas.

The Medal presentation took place at the GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER OF THE ASSOCIATION OF THE UNITED STATES ARMY (GLAC AUSA) during the annual ARMY BALL on SATURDAY, JUNE 23rd at the HYATT REGENCY HOTEL in HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA.