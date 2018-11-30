Cracker Barrel Teams Up with Country Artists For Holiday Campaign “Countdown To Christmas”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced its holiday campaign Countdown to Christmas, which calls on some of the brand’s music partners to spread the spirit of the season. The program will feature 25 days of holiday- and music-themed surprises and exciting offers, and will kick off on Dec. 1. Participating artists include Martina McBride, Brett Young, Josh Turner and Dailey & Vincent.

The Countdown will begin with an exclusive video release from Martina McBride covering a holiday classic, which can be viewed on Cracker Barrel’s social platforms and YouTube Channel. Over the remaining days, Cracker Barrel fans and guests can watch exclusive videos from Brett Young, whose sophomore album “Ticket to L.A.” releases Dec. 7, and Josh Turner, who recently released his No.1-debuting album “I Serve A Savior”.

In addition, Dailey & Vincent, who recently released their first-ever holiday album “Dailey & Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas,” will bring holiday cheer to the U.S. Military in a special way.

“My new album comes out this December, so I’m excited to be teaming up with Cracker Barrel this holiday season to bring special new content to fans,” said Young.

“I’m honored to join Cracker Barrel this season for their Countdown to Christmas campaign. I’ve had a long history with Cracker Barrel both professionally and personally,” shares Turner. “I always enjoy working with them and when I’m on the road, I always enjoy stopping in for one of my favorite meals… country fried steak!”

Throughout the month of December, Countdown to Christmas will also include several promotions, including buy one get one Christmas ornaments, and a discount on Cracker Barrel’s iconic rocking chairs. To discover each day’s surprise, visit crackerbarrel.com/Christmas and follow along on social media @CrackerBarrel.

“We feel humbly blessed and thankful to partner with Cracker Barrel for the Countdown to Christmas and are honored to bring some Christmas spirit to our men and women in uniform – those who protect our beloved America here, at home and abroad,” said Dailey & Vincent.

“Through programs like Countdown to Christmas, music allows us to authentically and emotionally connect with our guests,” said Cracker Barrel Senior Marketing Manager Julie Ulmer. “The artists we’re partnering with already have a genuine connection to our brand, care about time spent with family and enjoy giving back.”

As part of Countdown to Christmas, Cracker Barrel launched the “Joy of Christmas” contest alongside Martina McBride earlier this month, where five deserving families were chosen for a whirlwind weekend getaway in Nashville inclusive of attending her concert on Nov. 30, meeting McBride backstage, roundtrip airfare, a two-night hotel stay, $1,000 gift card, and admittance to a Cracker Barrel-catered event.

Cracker Barrel has partnered with a variety of music artists on several projects, including album releases – some of which have debuted in top Billboard chart spots – and retail product lines. Cracker Barrel partners show the diverse range of genres and artists that identify with the brand, including Anthony Hamilton, MercyMe, Carrie Underwood, Josh Turner, NEEDTOBREATHE, Kelly Clarkson and Scotty McCreery.