CrabFest 2018 — A Huge Success, Hosted By RCA’s Danny Cooper

Those Delicious Crabs

It was the 4th Annual CrabFest at RCA VP/Promotion DANNY COOPER’s home high in the CALABASAS HILLS, overlooking the KARDASHIAN-WEST estate, this past SATURDAY (6/23)!

Gathered together, and it was a throng of former folks from MARYLAND who all there to laugh, party and to smack crabs with wooden mallets, drink NATTY BO BEER (which was imported via nefarious means from MARYLAND), and lick OLD BAY SEASONING off their fingers, followed by more NATTY BO BEER! Rinse, repeat — over and over over.

This five-hour long eat-a-thon left everyone fully stuffed … and still somehow able to eat damn near every one of those crabs!

Thanks DANNY and STEPHANIE for opening your home and kitchen!

Present at this affair, in scattered order in the photo below: MEDIABASE’s JOSH MEDLOCK, iHEART MEDIA’s ANDREW JEFFRIES and JOHN PEAK, RCA’s DANNY COOPER and NICK LIGHT, ENTERCOM’s MIKE KAPLAN, REDLIGHT MGMT’s CARLYN KESSLER, HOLLYWOOD’s DJ ENNIS, INTERSCOPE’s CHRIS MORADI, CAPITOL’s TONY BRACE, WMGQ/NEW BRUNSWICK’s DEBBIE MAZELLA & GREG, ALL ACCESS’ JOEL DENVER – many with their wives/significant others!

And, here is a look at the delicious carnage.

The sacred NATTY BO BEER!