Cozi Zuehlsdorff Releases Breezy Pop Single & Music Video for “Done This Before”

If you or someone you love has been unduly rizzed, you may be entitled to musical compensation. That’s the vibe of DONE THIS BEFORE, a new single by singer/songwriter Cozi Zuehlsdorff, which was released recently . Cozi takes all too relatable soft feminine rage and wraps it in breezy, cinematic pop production. The track features prose-rich lyrics with the weight of Phoebe Bridgers, lush orchestration, and the emotional resonance of Lizzy McAlpine & Gracie Abrams. The accompanying music video is choreographed by actress/dancer Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and features Mason Mecartea (Stranger Things) alongside Zuehlsdorff.

“Writing this song helped me heal from a really hurtful situation by turning it into something beautiful. Creating the video with Sofia Wylie has been one of the greatest joys of my career—not only because she’s such a creative inspiration to me, but also because she’s one of my dearest friends,” Zuehlsdorff said.

As a musician, she is a classically trained pianist and songwriter with success in music for Film/TV, EDM, and Pop – artist streams have recently topped 3.6 billion globally. Along with her own catalog of singles, she wrote the emotional ballad “Rising,” sung by Tony nominee Julia Lester in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the opening theme “What it’s Like to be Me,” for the Disney Channel original movie Freaky Friday, and the end credits song, “Brave Souls,” for Dolphin Tale 2.

The single is now available everywhere you listen to music and you can view the music video on Zuehlsdorff’s YouTube channel. Follow Cozi on social media @cozizuehlsdorff for more!