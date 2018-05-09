Cox Media/Orlando On The Hunt For A Major Programming Player

Big Opening In Orlando

COX MEDIA VP/Programming STEVE SMITH is on the prowl for a “5 Star Programmer” who can oversee and manage the content of the COX MEDIA/ORLANDO cluster, which includes Country WWKA, Top 40 WPYO, and Classic Hits WMMO. This person will work with existing programmers, and help strategize wins in multiple formats. SMITH tells ALL ACCESS, “We rarely have an opening like this … and this is a long-term post for the right person.” Send materials to SMITH here.